Kylian Mbappe makes history for PSG on the night Lionel Messi scores his 799th career goal

The incredible French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has made history once again, this time in front of his adoring Paris Saint-Germain fans and on the night when team-mate, Lionel Messi, scored his 799th career goal.

It was the Argentinian that opened the scoring in an eventual 4-2 rout of Nantes, and were he to have bagged his 800th, it may have overshadowed Mbappe’s incredible record.

In just 247 games according to ESPN FC, the striker has become the Ligue Un club’s all-time top scorer.

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORES HIS 201ST PSG GOAL TO BECOME THE CLUB'S RECORD GOALSCORER ? He did it in only 247 games ? pic.twitter.com/CQkJiHLJN4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 4, 2023

Before Saturday night’s game, he was level on 200 with Edinson Cavani, but his late strike saw him move one ahead of the Uruguayan in the history books.

It was yet another golden moment in a career which has seen the player score a World Cup final hat-trick, win the World Cup as a teenager, and earn multiple club and individual titles despite being just 24 years of age.

Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top goalscorer: Kylian Mbappé ?? Overtaking Edinson Cavani (200), Mbappé (201) has scored more goals than any player in the history of PSG at the age of 24! pic.twitter.com/mycu6oJqCy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2023

There appears to be no ceiling to just how good the player can become, and perhaps the only blot on his copybook at this stage is the fact that PSG haven’t been able to secure a longed-for Champions League title.

If the French giants are able to hang onto Mbappe and Messi for at least another season or two, then that dream might well turn into reality.

If it does, don’t be at all surprised if the French striker is at the heart of bringing another trophy back to the Parc des Princes.