According to Phil Hay, the future of Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell at Elland Road is “uncertain” and it is likely that offers will be made for the teenager in the summer.

Now on loan at Millwall, Cresswell has lately settled down in London and is enjoying a run of games with a team that is contending for the play-offs.

Hay says that Leeds will be faced with the choice of keeping the defender in Yorkshire or selling him after a successful season. “Cresswell’s situation is more uncertain. He’s on loan at Millwall and, having been a bit in and out for a while, he’s playing regularly for a side who are right in the mix for a play-off place but Leeds were willing to listen to offers for him in January,” as quoted by The Athletic.

“Middlesbrough had a look and Stoke made a very late enquiry on deadline day after selling Harry Souttar to Leicester. The interest from Stoke came to nothing but it is safe to assume there will be more approaches for Cresswell when the season ends.

“What Leeds have to ask themselves, on the back of what is developing into a good campaign at Millwall, is whether backing him and keeping him makes more sense than cashing in on him.” – said Hay.