Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

A report from Fichajes claims that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the 27-year-old French international from the Italian club at the end of the season.

Rabiot will be a free agent in the summer and the Italian outfit have not agreed on an extension with him yet. He will be able to move on as a free agent and he could prove to be a bargain acquisition for Liverpool.

The Reds are in need of multiple midfield reinforcements and the French international midfielder seems like an ideal fit for them.

The 27-year-old excelled with his country during the recently concluded World Cup and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers and they will have to bring in adequate replacements. The Reds have been linked with big-money moves for players like Jude Bellingham but they will have to hunt for bargains as well.

Rabiot could prove to be a value-for-money signing. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career and he will be determined to prove himself at a higher level. The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition.

The French international midfielder is an excellent passer from the deep and he will contribute defensively as well. He could be the ideal fit for a Klopp midfield.