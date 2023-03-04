Liverpool’s hopes of landing Jude Bellingham this summer could be made all the more smooth by Borussia Dortmund’s own transfer activity, according to an exclusive update from Christian Falk.

Daichi Kamada (interestingly also linked with the Reds, according to Patrick Berger, speaking to Redmen TV (via CaughtOffside)) has been ‘in negotiations’ with BVB ahead of the aforementioned Englishman’s possible departure at the end of the campaign.

“There are plenty of names on Liverpool’s shortlist for the midfield. I think, at the moment, it’s still good news that Daichi Kamada has been involved in negotiations with Dortmund, which means the club is preparing for the possibility of Jude Bellingham leaving in the summer,” the reporter wrote.

“Of course, he’s also a possible replacement for Mahmoud Dahoud who will leave Dortmund this summer.

“Kamada would be an option for the first-XI. Obviously, he’s not an identical option to Bellingham but the club has its eye on the player as a potential replacement.”

The World Cup star, who greatly impressed with Gareth Southgate’s men in Doha, has garnered serious interest from across world football with his displays in recent years.

Though Bellingham would no doubt be a sound fit for any side across the globe, it’s expected his next club will come from a pack of suitors involving Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea considered dark horses in the race.

There are serious questions over whether the Merseysiders can afford a player of the teenager’s calibre, particularly whilst reports continue to emphasise a fee in and around, if not in excess of, £130m.

Fenway Sports Group are said to be prepared to back Jurgen Klopp’s men in the market, however, a position made more tenable by the fact they’ve since reversed their decision to put the club on the market following a tepid response from prospective investors.

With the midfield in such disarray, though, the further question that must be posed is: can Liverpool afford not to sign a midfielder of such quality when fresh legs have been desperately required all throughout the campaign?