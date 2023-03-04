Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has tipped Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino to join the Magpies.

It was reported yesterday that the Brazilian, who has been with Liverpool for eight years, will be leaving the club at the end of the current season.

While the news of his departure has left Liverpool fans devastated, former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has suggested that Firmino could be a great signing for the Magpies. Given believes that Firmino could do really well at Newcastle for a couple of seasons, as he is still a top player.

Discussing the Brazilian on BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, he said:

“Does he want to play for another Premier League club, that is probably the question, or does he go to Germany or Italy or somewhere else? I’m trying to think of people who have played against their former clubs, John Terry for example at Aston Villa against Chelsea, you lose it a little bit perhaps. He could go to Newcastle for example for a couple of seasons and do really well, he’s still a top player.”

Given’s comments have sparked speculation amongst football fans and commentators about the potential move, but it is worth noting that Firmino himself has expressed his loyalty to Liverpool.

According to a recent report, the Brazilian has stated that he has no intention of playing for another Premier League team out of respect and love for Liverpool.

Firmino is a fan favorite at Liverpool and is expected to leave as a club legend. Fans have often hailed him as a selfless striker who played an essential role in Klopp’s system, but his contributions often went unnoticed. Despite this, he is considered one of Klopp’s most important players, and he has helped Liverpool secure numerous victories throughout his tenure at the club.