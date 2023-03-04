Manchester United could be without Raphael Varane for tomorrow’s trip to Anfield to face arch-rivals, Liverpool.

According to the Daily Mail, the Frenchman will undergo a late fitness test ahead of kick-off to determine whether or not he is able to feature in the highly-anticipated clash.

The centre-back has reportedly been ‘complaining’ of leg pain and is set to be assessed after the squad meet for breakfast.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are on standby to partner Lisandro Martinez. If Varane is ruled out, it will come as a huge blow to the Red Devils, as he has been a standout performer at the heart of United’s defence.

Varane and Martinez, both of which are World Cup winners, have been identified as two key figures in the resurgence happening at Old Trafford this season.

Red Devils seek long-awaited Anfield victory

United have not won at Anfield since 2016 and head into tomorrow as the more in-form side on paper, though his absence could significantly dampen their chances of keeping a clean sheet.