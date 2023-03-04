Despite being knocked back several times during last summer’s transfer window, Manchester United reportedly remain determined to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims Erik Ten Hag is desperate to link back up with his former Ajax playmaker.

Having bid farewell to Dutch football in search of a bigger and better challenge in La Liga, De Jong signed for Xavi’s Catalan giants for an eye-watering £86m in 2019. However, despite Ten Hag, now in charge of Manchester United, also finding his future elsewhere, the pair could yet be reunited.

Although the Red Devils tried to sign Barcelona’s number 21 on multiple occasions throughout the last summer transfer window, a move failed to materialise, leaving United with no option but to pursue alternative targets.

However, with Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay both rumoured to be up for sale (Football Insider), and Marcel Sabitzer only on loan from Bayern Munich, it goes without saying that the 20-time league winners will need at least one high-profile midfielder in time for next season.

De Jong, currently valued at £50m, seems to be the man for Ten Hag once more. Although the Netherlands international has seen his first-team chances improve this campaign, following Barcelona’s disappointing exit from the Europa League, coincidently, at the hands of United, the Red Devils’ hopes of convincing the 25-year-old to make the move may never have been so strong.