Man United squad set to bank eye-watering bonus if Red Devils complete quadruple

After beating Newcastle United in the final of the EFL Cup last weekend, Manchester United remain on course to win four out of a possible four major trophies.

Still in the race for the Premier League title, United, who currently sit third, are looking to challenge Arsenal and Manchester City as the season approaches its business end.

The FA Cup and Europa League are also up for grabs with the Red Devils one of the favourites in both competitions to go all the way.

Having recently beaten David Moyes’ West Ham in the FA Cup’s fifth round, Erik Ten Hag is now preparing to take on Fulham in the competition’s quarter-finals.

The Europa League, although arguably one of the sport’s toughest trophies to win, has also provided the Premier League giants with a favourable draw. Matched against Real Betis in the Last 16, United will feel confident they can navigate their way past their Spanish opponents and book their place in the tournament’s last eight.

Consequently, should United do the unthinkable and go on to lift all of the three remaining trophies and add to their EFL Cup victory, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the squad will bank a whopping £485,000 each in bonuses.