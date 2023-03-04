Erik Ten Hag wields Man United axe as six senior players up for sale in summer

Manchester United are willing to allow as many as six senior players to leave the club in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Erik Ten Hag has already drawn up a six-man list of potential sales.

The outlet claims Anthony Martial, Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams and Harry Maguire are all up for sale and could be offloaded during the summer transfer window should suitable offers arrive.

These latest reports will come as little surprise to Manchester United fans. Martial has been plagued with injuries and fitness problems for the most part of his eight years with the club. Van de Beek has suffered a similar time at Old Trafford since his move from Ajax two years ago.

Elsewhere, Williams and Henderson have both been forced to sound out loan moves in the last few seasons due to a lack of playing time, and McTominay’s position is under major threat following the arrivals of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and loanee Marcel Sabitzer.

As for Maguire, although he is the side’s captain, the armband is nothing more than a token gesture and with Ten Hag clearly preferring to play Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the back, the Englishman has no place in his manager’s first team.