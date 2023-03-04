Manchester United learn asking price for 20-goal target

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old England international will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season and he has not signed a contract extension with the London club yet.

His contract situation has fuelled speculations surrounding his future and Manchester United are reportedly keen on securing his services.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have now set a price tag of over £100 million on their star striker and the 29-year-old could leave if the asking price is met.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to sign a reliable goal scorer and Kane is certainly one of the best in the world.

The experienced England international has 20 goals across all competitions and he would be a superb signing for Manchester United if they manage to pull it off.

Kane is the kind of player who could turn Manchester United into a genuine title contender and he could form a lethal partnership with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford next season.

Kane reportedly wants to join a club capable of winning major trophies and Erik ten Hag has already helped the Red Devils win a domestic cup this season. There is no reason why Manchester United cannot challenge for the Premier League title and the Champions League in the coming seasons.

The England international is well-settled in the Premier League, and he will be expected to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through in the coming months.