Manchester United are interested in signing the Portuguese international goalkeeper Diogo Costa at the end of the season.

A report from O Jogo (h/t SportWitness) claims that the Premier League giants have been scouting the 23-year-old extensively ahead of a potential move.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decided to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

Costa has been an impressive performer for Porto this season and it is no surprise that the top clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on him.

The 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class goalkeeper and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for David De Gea.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is in his twilight years and Erik ten Hag will have to start planning for a future without him.

Furthermore, players like Dean Henderson have been linked to the move away from Old Trafford in search of regular first-team action and Manchester United will have to bring in another reliable goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Costa is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with Porto in the coming months.

Moving to Old Trafford would be a major step up in the goalkeeper’s career and playing against the best attackers in the world in England will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.