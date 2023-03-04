Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to reports, Newcastle could look to sell the 29-year-old midfielder at the end of the season if a substantial offer is presented.

Almiron has been a key player for Newcastle this season and he is their top scorer with 10 goals in the Premier League. The Paraguayan international has made the right-wing slot his own since the arrival of Eddie Howe and it would be quite surprising if the maggies decided to cash in on him.

Newcastle have no shortage of resources and therefore selling a key player does not make sense. However, Almiron is currently 29 and he is unlikely to get better in the coming seasons. If the Magpies can bring in a top-class alternative, their decision to sanction the Paraguayan’s departure could be justified.

That said, Almiron is at his peak and he could be a key player for the club in the upcoming seasons as well. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, the 29-year-old has an exceptional work ethic and he would be a useful member of Howe’s squad.