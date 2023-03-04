Newcastle United working to extend fan-favourite’s contract

Newcastle United are reportedly set to finalise Bruno Guimaraes’ new contract by the end of the season.

That’s according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who has suggested the Magpies are desperate to offer the Brazilian midfielder a new and improved deal.

Since his arrival from Lyon just over 12 months ago, Guimaraes, 25, has helped transform the Geordies’ fortunes.

Although unlucky to miss out on lifting the EFL Cup last weekend after losing 2-0 to Manchester United, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are still having a season to remember.

Contenders to qualify for the Champions League next season, a huge factor in the team’s upturn in form has been Guimaraes’ incredible form.

However, despite already being admired by La Liga giants Real Madrid, the South American midfielder is believed to be exceptionally happy with life in the Northeast, which would suggest that extending his contract won’t be too hard for the Magpies’ cash-rice hierarchy.

Since joining the club, Guimaraes, who currently has three years left on his deal, has featured in 42 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 13 goals along the way.

