Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he is set to leave at the end of the season.

Talksport pundit Simon Jordan has now hit out at the 29-year-old winger claiming that Fraser is one of those players you do not want to be a part of the dressing room.

Jordan’s comments are probably in reference to his time at Bournemouth where the winger decided to down tools and not fight for Bournemouth’s survival in the top flight. His poor attitude during his time with the Cherries has clearly left the talkSPORT pundit annoyed.

? "He's reaped what he's sowed." ? "He's not a player you'd want in your dressing room, if you wanted to achieve anything!" Simon Jordan is happy to see Ryan Fraser demoted by Eddie Howe at #NUFC. ? pic.twitter.com/MxqILf2aiV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 3, 2023

“I was right about him, because I think he’s one of those players that you simply do not want in your dressing room if you want to achieve anything meaningful. Eddie Howe has served him up. Or more to the point, he’s served himself up because he is what he is. “Ultimately, when you’re in a situation like Newcastle where you want everybody focussing in the right direction, you’re in an irresistible place with massive enthusiasm – you don’t want a passenger. “I would suggest to you that he [Fraser] probably does want to be part of it, but on his terms. Unfortunately, there’s a new sheriff in town. Eddie Howe wants it to be, as a manager should, his standards, his level of application, his level of expectance. “He’s [Fraser] got to overcome the current scenario that he created and he probably hasn’t done enough. So he’s reaped what he’s sowed, and it’s quite nice to see it every now and again because most often or not you don’t see people get their comeuppance.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have a number of attacking options at their disposal and Fraser is unlikely to get any game time in the coming months. The January signing of Anthony Gordon has only made the situation worse for the Scottish winger.

Recently Eddie Howe confirmed that the player has no future at the club and he is currently training with the under-21s.