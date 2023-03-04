Potter buys time: Chelsea pick up first Premier League win since January 15

Chelsea have picked up their first Premier League win since January 15.

Graham Potter has seemingly bought himself more time in the dugout after overseeing a 1-0 win against relegation candidates Leeds United.

The only goal of the game came from summer signing Wesley Fofana, who has just recently returned to action after missing several months of action through injury.

Chelsea remain 10th in the table on 34 points and Potter faces another huge fixture on Tuesday when the Blues return to European action; they take on Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, with Dortmund holding a one-goal advantage over the English side.

Next-up for Leeds

Leeds, on the other hand, continue their fight for survival as they currently sit one point away from the bottom three – above the likes of Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Next up for the Whites is a clash with Brighton and Hobe Albion at Elland Road next Saturday.