Konate returns: Predicted Liverpool lineup to host rivals Manchester United at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp and his side are preparing to host arch-rivals Manchester United this Sunday in a blockbuster Premier League clash at Anfield. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.

If form is anything to go by, the Red Devils may be heading into the game as favourites for the first time in recent years.

United sit third in the league and are major favourites to win both the FA Cup and Europa League, having already secured the first piece of silverware on offer this season in the form of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool, on the other hand, sit sixth-placed – though they have spent the past few weeks in the middle of the table, along with underperformers Chelsea.

The Merseyside club are out of the FA Cup and in the Champions League, they must overturn a three-goal deficit at the Bernabeu against the reigning European champions to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Still, such matters have little relevancy when it comes to such a heated rivalry clash, and United have not won at Anfield since 2016. They have also not scored at the ground since 2019.

Predicted Liverpool line-up

Alisson

Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold

Bejcetic, Fabinho, Henderson (C)

Nunez, Gakpo, Salah