Predicted Manchester United lineup to face arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester United make the short trip to Merseyside this weekend to face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, March 5. Kick-off is at 4.30pm.

The Red Devils enter the game in considerably better form than their opponents, which is something they’ve not been able to boast for the past few years.

United sit third in the Premier League and are major favourites to win both the FA Cup and Europa League, having already lifted the first piece of silverware on offer in the form of the Carabao Cup.

On the other hand, Liverpool are overseeing a dismal season so far by their standards. This time last term, they were on course to win a historic quadruple whereas now, they are out of both cup competitions and must overturn a three-goal deficit at the Bernabeu on March 15 if they want any chance of tasting success in Europe.

In the league, they are currently sixth-placed, though they have spent several weeks in the middle of the table.

Such matters are irrelevant in terms of tomorrow’s game though, as form goes out the window the two most successful clubs in England meet.

The Manchester side have not won at Anfield since 2016, and have not scored a goal in the stadium in four years.

Predicted Manchester United line-up

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw

Casemiro, Fred

Antony, Fernandes (C), Rashford

Weghorst