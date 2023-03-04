Report: Tottenham identify yet another Premier League manager as potential Conte replacement

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte’s future is likely to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires in the summer. There have been no reports of a contract extension for the Italian who is being linked with a return to Juventus.

And with Spurs in hunt for a replacement, former manager Mauricio Pochettino is being touted as the favourite to return to Tottenham with Daniel Levy personally interested in him.

But there are other managers being linked with the job too including Brighton’s De Zerbi, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and now Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper.

According to Daily Mail as reported by HITC, Spurs are one of the clubs considering a move for the Welshman at the end of the season.

Despite the links, it is highly unlikely that Cooper will be amongst the top picks for Daniel Levy and co. Levy reportedly has his mind set on bringing Pochettino but there were reports that some senior figures at the club are not on board with the move.

Tottenham fans however would not mind seeing him return to take charge of the club considering how well Spurs did in his first spell at the club.