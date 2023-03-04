Roberto Firmino’s agent breaks silence on ‘unbelievably emotional’ Liverpool exit

For a player that has given his all to Liverpool during the eight years he’s been at the club, the last few months of his time at Anfield is clearly going to be an emotional time for Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian has made the brave decision to move on to pastures new rather than sit on the bench at Liverpool and effectively take the money, and that has to be respected and applauded.

At 31 years of age, Firmino isn’t at his peak any longer, but he’s still a formidable striker. Indeed, FotMob note that only Mo Salah has outscored him for the club in the English top flight this season.

It’s a shame therefore that the player doesn’t really have a future there, but it appears for all intents and purposes that Jurgen Klopp has made his mind up, and Firmino will only be a bit part player if he stays.

Frankly, he’s worth more than that.

It was always going to be a difficult decision to make, and the player’s agent has opened up on just how tough making that step has been for a player who can be satisfied in the knowledge he formed part of Liverpool’s most potent front three alongside Salah and Sadio Mane.

Roger Wittman told Football Insider that “this was not the easiest decision for the boy. It took a long time to make his decision along with the family and the decision was with love.

“Roberto is a peaceful man and said, ‘I’ve had my time but it’s time to go. Liverpool was the biggest, greatest, most successful time of my life together with the manager, together with my colleagues, together with all of them’. It was an unbelievable journey.

“He said the feeling with Liverpool, this is unbeatable. This club, the people, all of them. I saw so many rumours about the boy making a decision, even the club, but everything was with peace.

“He is the best Brazilian scorer ever in the Premier League, he’s not a normal one, a top human. He was really, really sad as well, when he told us this would be his new challenge, it was unbelievably emotional.”