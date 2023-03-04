Spurs’ woes continue with dismal display against Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in this afternoon’s 3 pm kick-off.

It comes just three days after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup in the Round of 16 by Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

They remain in the Premier League top four but are four points behind third-placed Manchester United having played two more matches.

In Europe, Antonio Conte’s side must overturn a one-goal deficit against reigning Serie A champions AC Milan if they want any chance of progressing in the Champions League. The second leg of the tie takes place in North London on Wednesday.

Wolves’ fight for survival

On the other hand, Wolves are now six points clear of the bottom three after spending several weeks nearing the dreaded drop. They are in 13th place on 27 points, though they have played one more game than all of the teams below them.

They face Newcastle next, whilst Tottenham will play Nottingham Forest next weekend.