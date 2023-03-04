Tottenham are interested in signing the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Tottenham hierarchy admire the talented young Croatian defender and they are prepared to sign him at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old centre-back is a target for clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City as well.

The Croatian defender was outstanding for his country in the recently concluded World Cup and Gvardiol is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world.

He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the London club and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a fee with the German club.

Apparently, Gvardiol is valued at €80 million and it seems highly unlikely that Daniel Levy will agree to spend that kind of money on a player without a big departure. Furthermore, Tottenham will have to finish in the top four in order to attract players of his quality.

The Londoners are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season.

It is no secret that Conte will have to tighten up his defensive unit and bringing in a quality partner for Cristian Romero should be his top priority. The 20-year-old Croatian has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and he could be the ideal long-term partner for the Argentine international at the heart of Tottenham’s defence.

Working under a top-class manager like Conte will help the talented young defender improve as well and the move could benefit all parties.