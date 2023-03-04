Talksport pundit Darren Ambrose has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old midfielder could leave Southampton if the Saints get relegated at the end of the season. Ward-Prowse has established himself as one of the most reliable central midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham.

Ambrose believes that Tottenham need to add creativity and goals to their side and the Southampton captain would add just that. The 28-year-old has 8 goals in the Premier League this season and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham side.

Ambrose adds that signing a player of his quality could convince Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham.

He stated: “I’d take him at Spurs for £50m. I think he’s the perfect player that Spurs need that goes from defence to attack. “And he can be that link to the play and I think you’ve got the players that will do the dirty work – the dog work – in terms of [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Oliver] Skipp and players like that. “I think he’s fantastic. Listen, you sign James Ward-Prowse, Harry Kane stays. “That’s an extra ten goals a season for him with his deliveries.”

The Southampton captain is at the peak of his career and he will feel that this is the right opportunity for him to join the club where he will be able to win trophies and compete at the highest level.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to bring the bank for Ward-Prowse in order to convince their key players to stay at the club.

Apart from being an impressive passer, Ward-Prowse is one of the best freekick takers in Premier League history and he is just one goal shy of David Beckham’s record of 18 freekick goals in the Premier League.