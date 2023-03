Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled to keep a poker face while asked recently about the prospect of playing alongside Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Speaking in a recent interview, the defender was asked about Liverpool’s links to Bellingham and what it would mean to him to line up alongside his England teammate.

When asked how nice it would be to have Bellingham in the squad, Alexander-Arnold’s reaction said it all.