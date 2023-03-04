Video: Arsenal stunned as Bournemouth open the scoring after only 11 seconds

With Manchester City having won against Newcastle in the lunchtime kick-off, the pressure was on Arsenal to respond at the Emirates Stadium in their fixture against Bournemouth.

The Cherries kicked off in front of a buoyant Gunners crowd… who were then silenced inside the opening 11 seconds.

It appears that the hosts hadn’t really settled as the visitors simply went towards goal and the unmarked Phillip Billing simply slotted the ball home.

The perfect start from Gary O’Neil’s men meant that meant Arsenal were on the back foot immediately.

