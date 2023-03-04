Video: Ben White seen mocking Bournemouth star during celebrations following Arsenal’s last gasp winner

Arsenal defender Ben White was spotted mocking Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto after Nelson’s last gasp winner to complete their stunning comeback.

The Gunners came back from two goals down to win the match 3-2, scoring the winner from literally the last kick off the game in what was an incredible game of football.

And Ben White, who scored the equaliser celebrated the Arsenal winner right in front of Neto’s face supposedly in response to the keeper’s time wasting antics.

It is quite brilliant how Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a team that never gives up and fights until the end as seen multiple times

