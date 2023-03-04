Video: Ben White’s first for Arsenal lifts the roof off the Emirates Stadium

There can’t have been a much better time for Ben White to score his first goal for Arsenal.

With the Gunners having trailed for much of their game against second-bottom Bournemouth, White’s vicious strike to draw the hosts level after being 2-0 down saw the roof come off at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City had won against Newcastle earlier in the day, putting pressure on the table toppers, and going behind to a Philip Billing strike after just nine seconds clearly wasn’t in the script.

Once Marcos Senesi had made it two there appeared to be no way back, but Thomas Partey handed the Gunners a lifeline and White looked to have earned his side a point.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer