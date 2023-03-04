(Video) Bernardo Silva doubles Man City’s lead vs NUFC two-minutes after substitution

Manchester City have doubled their lead against Newcastle United thanks to an inspired substitution from Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens came into today’s early Premier League kick-off at the Etihad Stadium huge favourites to beat Eddie Howe’s faltering Magpies.

Having not won in the Premier League since January, Newcastle United are struggling to recapture their pre-Christmas form.

And after falling behind after just 15 minutes following a decent solo effort from Phil Foden, the Magpies were left with it all to do for the most part of the game.

Their mountain has been made even harder to climb after Portugal international Bernardo Silva poked home his side’s second just two minutes after being subbed on.