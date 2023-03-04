Video: Danny Ward’s stunning save denies James Ward Prowse from the spot

Danny Ward made a stunning save to deny Southampton the lead against Leicester City, after the Saints were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the box by a Leicester player.
Despite James Ward Prowse, the team’s set piece specialist, stepping up to take the penalty, Ward’s incredible save kept the score at 0-0.
Watch the save below:
?? "The Leicester fans behind Danny Ward go absolutely mental"
WARD SAVES WARD-PROWSE'S PENALTY! ? pic.twitter.com/7sl6DFw2E6
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2023
This is not the first penalty miss for Prowse. He also missed a penalty against Brighton earlier in the season.