Video: Danny Ward’s stunning save denies James Ward Prowse from the spot

Leicester City FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Danny Ward made a stunning save to deny Southampton the lead against Leicester City, after the Saints were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the box by a Leicester player.

Despite James Ward Prowse, the team’s set piece specialist, stepping up to take the penalty, Ward’s incredible save kept the score at 0-0.

Watch the save below:

 

This is not the first penalty miss for Prowse. He also missed a penalty against Brighton earlier in the season.

More Stories Danny Ward James Ward-Prowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.