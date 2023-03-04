Video: Erling Haaland’s savage reaction to Dan Burn’s tackle on Grealish which led to a heated altercation

Manchester City emerge victorious with a 2-0 scoreline against Newcastle, the highlight was not just the goals scored but also the heated altercation that took place between Erling Haaland and Dan Burn.

Haaland was seen charging down 40 yards to confront Burn after the latter made a terrible tackle on City star Jack Grealish, leaving him in agony.

The incident resulted in both players receiving yellow cards from the referee.

Watch the incident below:

 

 

The win over Newcastle was crucial for Manchester City, as it reduces the gap with Arsenal to just two points, with the latter currently playing and trailing to Bournemouth.

