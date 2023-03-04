Video: Erling Haaland’s savage reaction to Dan Burn’s tackle on Grealish which led to a heated altercation

Manchester City emerge victorious with a 2-0 scoreline against Newcastle, the highlight was not just the goals scored but also the heated altercation that took place between Erling Haaland and Dan Burn.

Haaland was seen charging down 40 yards to confront Burn after the latter made a terrible tackle on City star Jack Grealish, leaving him in agony.

The incident resulted in both players receiving yellow cards from the referee.

Watch the incident below:

Erling Haaland from outta nowhere to biff with Dan Burn! ? Priceless facial expressions from the big Norwegian after Jack Grealish was fouled ?#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/Zi0YU4VfuQ — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 4, 2023

#PremierLeague || EL ANDROIDE TIENE SANGRE Haaland se calentó tras la entrada de Dan Burn sobre Jack Grealish y el delantero del #ManchesterCity terminó a los jalones con el jugador del #NewcastleUnited!!!#MCINEW pic.twitter.com/DuFjLxI6b9 — Doble Cinco (@doble5mx) March 4, 2023

Erling Haaland's smile while 'fighting' with Dan Burn. ? pic.twitter.com/BWLo6QSC2E — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) March 4, 2023

The win over Newcastle was crucial for Manchester City, as it reduces the gap with Arsenal to just two points, with the latter currently playing and trailing to Bournemouth.