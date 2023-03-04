Video: Every Arsenal fan will identify with Ian Wright’s mad celebration after Reiss Nelson’s injury time winner

There’s nothing quite like a last-gasp winner, and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson set the Emirates Stadium alight when his blockbuster hit the back of the net to see the Gunners triumph 3-2 over Bournemouth after being 2-0 down.

Former player, Ian Wright, was watching along in the Match of the Day studios, and couldn’t contain himself after the goal had gone in.

Loved as a player and as a pundit, every Arsenal fan would surely have identified with his celebration.

