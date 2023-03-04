Chelsea picked up their first Premier League win since January 15 this afternoon.

The Blues oversaw a 1-0 win against Leeds United – a crucial victory given their form this season and post-World Cup.

Graham Potter has been heavily criticised since taking his position in the dugout, with speculation already circulating regarding his future as manager despite only taking charge in September 2022.

Post-match, the Englishman reflected on the win and being responsible for the club’s poor form.

Speaking via Football Daily, he said: “We’re fighting to win football matches. We haven’t done that enough which is my responsibility, which I accept.”

?? “We’re fighting to win football matches. We haven’t done that enough which is my responsibility which I accept.” Graham Potter on the lack of wins for Chelsea recently. pic.twitter.com/akUMQ1ZWC7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2023

