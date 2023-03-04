Video: Lionel Messi bags 799th career goal with simple finish against Nantes

Lionel Messi made it five goals in five games for Paris Saint-Germain after he opened the scoring against Nantes in the Ligue Un Saturday evening fixture.

Perhaps more importantly on a personal level, it was the Argentinian World Cup winner’s 799th career goal, and 1000th goal contribution, and coming so early in the game means there’s plenty of time to notch his 800th in front of PSG adoring supporters.

Leo Messi in his last 5?? #Ligue1 games: ?? vs. Montpellier

?? vs. Toulouse

?? vs. Lille

?? vs. Marseille

?? vs. Nantes (so far) ???? #PSGFCN pic.twitter.com/BTXiq7151x — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 4, 2023

Lionel Messi reaches 1000 combined goals and assists in his club career ? pic.twitter.com/TLGd8qSuQD — GOAL (@goal) March 4, 2023

Just as with so many of his finishes, Messi made the difficult look routine, moving into tight spaces without being tracked before tapping home a simple finish.

A master at work.

PSG take the lead at the Parc des Princes through Leo Messi ? La Pulga scores career goal 799… pic.twitter.com/70SS0TBGGr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2023

Goal No. 7??9??9?? Leo Messi is one goal away from reaching 800 career goals. ? ? @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/UuTzhe6tfL — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 4, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo