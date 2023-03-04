Video: Memphis Depay scores two quick goals for Atletico Madrid including one stunner from outside the box

Memphis Dephay has scored two quick goals to give Atletico Madrid a 2-0 lead against Sevilla .

The first goal came from a Sevilla player giving the ball away which resulted in a quick counter attack. Depay played a fine one-two with Griezmann who put him through to goal which the Dutchman finished expertly.

And just minutes later the former Barcelona man found himself with the ball outside the edge of the penalty box and he executed a brilliant curling effort straight to the top right corner. No keeper in the world could have saved that one.

Watch both his goals below:

First goal:

Second goal:

I’m in shock with Memphis Depay GOAL he literally put the ball on the top right corner!!?? pic.twitter.com/m74dol5hOX — Omar Garcia (@_ATM98) March 4, 2023

He signed a 2.5 year contract with Atletico Madrid in January who paid an initial fee of €3m.