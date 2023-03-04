Mikel Arteta was left beaming after Arsenal strengthened their grip on the top spot by securing a win in injury time.

The Gunners conceded within nine seconds of their clash with Bournemouth this afternoon, with the Cherries later doubling their lead to 2-0.

Their unwavering determination was clear though, as the persistent Arsenal side came from behind to eventually win 3-2 – with the winning goal coming from substitute Reiss Nelson in the seventh minute of injury time.

Post-match, Arteta couldn’t hide his relief and delight after picking up a crucial three points in the title race.

When ranking the win in comparison to his previous matches as the boss, he said: “The best. The emotion is still there.”

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.