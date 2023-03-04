Mikel Arteta was left beaming after Arsenal strengthened their grip on the top spot by securing a win in injury time.
The Gunners conceded within nine seconds of their clash with Bournemouth this afternoon, with the Cherries later doubling their lead to 2-0.
Their unwavering determination was clear though, as the persistent Arsenal side came from behind to eventually win 3-2 – with the winning goal coming from substitute Reiss Nelson in the seventh minute of injury time.
Post-match, Arteta couldn’t hide his relief and delight after picking up a crucial three points in the title race.
When ranking the win in comparison to his previous matches as the boss, he said: “The best. The emotion is still there.”
Footage courtesy of Football Daily.
?? “Now? The best. The emotion is still there.”
Mikel Arteta says the win against Bournemouth is the ???? he’s had as Arsenal manager. pic.twitter.com/5sbIPIbavs
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2023
Yess!!! A whole lot more to come,COYG.