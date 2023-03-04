Video: Partey gives Arsenal hope of comeback after Bournemouth stun Gunners

Before the kick off at the Emirates Stadium, most football supporters would’ve expected table-topping Arsenal to wipe the floor with second from bottom Bournemouth.

Within nine seconds that notion was turned on its head as Philip Billing gave the visitors the lead.

If that weren’t bad enough for Mikel Arteta and his side, Marcos Senesi was left all alone and unmarked at a corner to power the Cherries 2-0 up.

Arsenal had to provide a response if they wanted to retain their lead in the Premier League after Manchester City’s lunchtime win over Newcastle.

Cometh the hour, cometh Thomas Partey, getting one back just after the hour mark.

Pictures from BeIN Sports