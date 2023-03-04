Video: Potter given some breathing space as Fofana heads Chelsea in front against Leeds

With Chelsea languishing down in 10th place in the Premier League table, manager, Graham Potter, will understandably be feeling under intense pressure to get things right at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been very active in recent transfer markets thanks to new owner, Todd Boehly, but things haven’t really clicked for them in a number of matches.

At half-time in their game against Leeds United, it remained 0-0 and there may well have been more dissenting voices making themselves heard.

Thankfully for Potter, after just eight minutes of the second half, Wesley Fofana rose highest from a corner to power home his first goal for the club.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN and NBC Sports Soccer