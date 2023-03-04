VIDEO: Pretending as if Darwin understands Trent’s scouse accent

Although Liverpool aren’t having the best of seasons compared to a couple of years ago, new players such as Darwin Nunez have still found it relatively easy to settle into life at Anfield.
The striker has hit the ground running with his new employers and that’s as much to do with the on-field connection he has with Trent Alexander-Arnold as anything else.
The pair clearly share a special bond off of the pitch too, though it’s doubtful that the Uruguayan can understand a word his team mate is saying!
The Trent and Darwin connection ?pic.twitter.com/ZT1oVTLlVK
— The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 3, 2023