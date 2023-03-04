VIDEO: Pretending as if Darwin understands Trent’s scouse accent

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Although Liverpool aren’t having the best of seasons compared to a couple of years ago, new players such as Darwin Nunez have still found it relatively easy to settle into life at Anfield.

The striker has hit the ground running with his new employers and that’s as much to do with the on-field connection he has with Trent Alexander-Arnold as anything else.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Mikel Arteta’s credentials are no longer in doubt with Arsenal champions-elect
Video: Memphis Depay scores two quick goals for Atletico Madrid including one stunner from outside the box
Video: Lionel Messi bags 799th career goal with simple finish against Nantes

The pair clearly share a special bond off of the pitch too, though it’s doubtful that the Uruguayan can understand a word his team mate is saying!

More Stories Darwin Nunez Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.