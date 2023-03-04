Video: Reiss Nelson’s stunner wins a five-goal thriller for Arsenal against Bournemouth in injury time

It was the perfect ending for Arsenal in what was one of the best Premier League games seen this season.

After going a goal down to Bournemouth after just nine seconds, and then two down early in the second half, it looked like the Gunners were going to hand Man City, conquerors of Newcastle earlier in the day, an advantage in the title race.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are made of the right stuff and two goals in eight minutes from Thomas Partey and Ben White brought them level.

Both sides then toiled right until the death, before Reiss Nelson almost ripped the net with a pile driver in the 97th minute to win the game.

Reiss Nelson came on in the 69th minute. He walks off with the WINNER for Arsenal! ?#MyPLMorning | #ARSBOU pic.twitter.com/3h4XqXw0Rr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 4, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sport and CBS Sports Golazo