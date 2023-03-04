(Video) Ruben Dias pushes Anthony Gordon for listening in during Man City team talk

Ruben Dias was quick to intervene with a nosey Anthony Gordon during Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle United this afternoon.

The former Everton attacker was seemingly listening in to a chat between Jack Grealish and a member of the City coaching staff during a break in play, in which the players took the opportunity to rehydrate.

Dias then came over and immediately pushed Gordon over the halfway line, with no response from the Englishman.

