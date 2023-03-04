(Video) Ruben Dias pushes Anthony Gordon for listening in during Man City team talk

Ruben Dias was quick to intervene with a nosey Anthony Gordon during Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle United this afternoon.

The former Everton attacker was seemingly listening in to a chat between Jack Grealish and a member of the City coaching staff during a break in play, in which the players took the opportunity to rehydrate.

Dias then came over and immediately pushed Gordon over the halfway line, with no response from the Englishman.

Take a look at the moment below, courtesy of NUFCGallowgate on Twitter:

