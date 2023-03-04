Video: Senesi stuns Arsenal as he soars to power Bournemouth into a 2-0 lead

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
No one could’ve predicted that second bottom of the Premier League, Bournemouth, would go to north London and stand toe to toe with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Within nine seconds the hosts were silenced as Phillip Billing fired the visitors ahead from the kick-off.

Once Leandro Trossard limped off injured, Mikel Arteta must’ve been wondering what he’d done to have such bad luck all come at once.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, this only got worse for him and his team in the second half.

Bournemouth were awarded a corner and Marcos Senesi rose unmarked to power his side into an incredible 2-0 lead.

