No one could’ve predicted that second bottom of the Premier League, Bournemouth, would go to north London and stand toe to toe with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Within nine seconds the hosts were silenced as Phillip Billing fired the visitors ahead from the kick-off.

Once Leandro Trossard limped off injured, Mikel Arteta must’ve been wondering what he’d done to have such bad luck all come at once.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, this only got worse for him and his team in the second half.

Bournemouth were awarded a corner and Marcos Senesi rose unmarked to power his side into an incredible 2-0 lead.

BOURNEMOUTH DOUBLE THEIR LEAD AGAINST ARSENAL! ? Incredible scenes right in front of the away bay and the Gunners have it all to do against the relegation-threatened Cherries! Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/CiseVawbdi#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/4kukwFBI1S — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 4, 2023

Pictures from Optus Sport and BeIN Sports