Video: Southampton with an immediate response as Carlos Alcaraz gives Southampton a crucial lead

Carlos Alcaraz has put Southampton ahead with a brilliantly taken goal just minutes after James Ward Prowse saw his penalty saved.

19th place Southampton face Leicester City in what is a crucial game for them in their hopes to stay up in the league.

Despite a strong start from Leicester, it was Southampton who scored the first goal. They were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute which was saved by Danny Ward but Saints were quick to respond as just 3 minutes later Carlos Alcaraz was put through by Adams with a brilliant through ball and he did the rest with a brilliantly taken finish.

Watch the goal below: