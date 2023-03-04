Video: Southampton with an immediate response as Carlos Alcaraz gives Southampton a crucial lead

Carlos Alcaraz has put Southampton ahead with a brilliantly taken goal just minutes after James Ward Prowse saw his penalty saved.
19th place Southampton face Leicester City in what is a crucial game for them in their hopes to stay up in the league.
Despite a strong start from Leicester, it was Southampton who scored the first goal. They were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute which was saved by Danny Ward but Saints were quick to respond as just 3 minutes later Carlos Alcaraz was put through by Adams with a brilliant through ball and he did the rest with a brilliantly taken finish.
Watch the goal below:
Southampton have their breakthrough as Carlos Alcaraz puts them ahead!! ? pic.twitter.com/AcAJpibvR0
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2023