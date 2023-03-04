Video: Tottenham are over performing says pundit as well as being boring

Saturday afternoon saw another dismal performance from Tottenham, this time away at Wolves, and it’s led one particular pundit to launch into a rant about the north Londoners’ current form.

The defeat at Molineux followed hot on the heels of a shocking FA Cup defeat against Sheffield United, and served to highlight, according to talkSPORT’s Mark Goldbridge, that Spurs are plain boring to watch these days.

Furthermore, the pundit suggested that the team are actually over performing at present and shouldn’t be anywhere near the Premier League’s top four.

More Stories / Latest News Kylian Mbappe makes history for PSG on the night Lionel Messi scores his 799th career goal Former Man United star forced to eat humble pie over star man’s current form Man United facing huge injury blow with Ten Hag left sweating on defender’s fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

If that wasn’t enough to rile Tottenham fans, Gabby Agbonlahor’s assertion that Spurs stadium hosting Beyonce’s concerts is the best thing about the club at present will certainly liven up the discussion.

? “The FA Cup loss was unforgivable for a club that doesn’t win trophies.” ? “My issue is they’re boring. They don’t win anything & they’re boring.”@MarkGoldbridge lists what he feels the problem with Spurs is right now ? pic.twitter.com/2VZx497AeN — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 4, 2023