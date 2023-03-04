One way or another it’s set to one a very interesting summer for West Ham, with the potential sale of Declan Rice likely to dominate the headlines for a few months yet.

It’s believed that David Moyes will want a British record transfer fee for his captain, however, after a humbling 4-0 defeat at Brighton, the Scot may well not be leading the Hammers into next season in any event.

The east Londoners have had a hugely disappointing campaign in 2022/23, which comes as quite a surprise given their form previously and which included a decent run in the Europa League.

Whatever the why’s and wherefores of what’s gone wrong at the London Stadium, it does seem a foregone conclusion that the skipper will be making a move in the close season.

He’ll not be short of suitors too, including Manchester United, and the Red Devils could hold all the aces in the race to sign the England international.

That’s because, according to Football Insider, three United players are of interest to West Ham, including £80m-rated England centre-back, Harry Maguire.

Often ridiculed when playing for his club, Maguire has been metaphorically head and shoulders above opposition players when turning out for the Three Lions.

Under normal circumstances the Hammers wouldn’t be able to stretch to such an expected fee, but if they can eek every last penny out of the Rice deal, they can sign Maguire and still have change for Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial, whom Football Insider also note are under consideration by the east London outfit.