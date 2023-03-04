Krisztian Hegyi has admitted that during the summer transfer window he will look to go on loan from West Ham.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at London Stadium but the presence of Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola make it difficult for Hegyi’s to make the first team.

The young stopper needs to be playing regular football in order to make the jump up to the next level.

“I am ready for a loan contract, my club thinks so too, so there may be an opportunity for that in the summer. Needless to say, I’m really looking forward to it!

“The best goalkeepers in the Premier League 2 can at best go on loan to the fourth or the third division, so this will probably be a reality. In England, they believe that as a goalkeeper you have to go through your difficulties first.

“Keeping up in the English fourth tier is significantly more challenging than in the Championship, because there are many more passes, the game is rougher and the pitches are of poorer quality.

“They say that this is a mentally difficult period, but you have to experience this before the even bigger tests of strength. A lot will depend on how the loan deal turns out, the first year spent in senior football will be a watershed in terms of how long it will take me to get to where I want to be.”