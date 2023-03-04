It was a horrible day at the office for Declan Rice and his West Ham team-mates.

Brighton and Hove Albion have become a bit of a bogey team to the east Londoners, not losing to them since 2012 per 11 v 11.

Saturday afternoon’s performance against the Seagulls must go down as one of West Ham’s most wretched of late, with the hosts fully deserving of a 4-0 victory at the AMEX Stadium.

To his credit, Rice fronted up to the cameras and admitted that “it wasn’t a performance that wasn’t acceptable at all.”

He went on to say “I’m hurting, and the lads are hurting,” but that’s not going to cut it with the fan base who fear another drop into the Championship unless the Hammers can string a run of positive results together.

"Today wasn't good enough, we've let the fans down massively" Declan Rice is disappointed with West Hams performance after their defeat to Brighton ? pic.twitter.com/LKJVJETzRK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2023

