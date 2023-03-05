Arsenal handed potentially huge fitness boost at just the right time

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major fitness boost as Gabriel Jesus joined in with the rest of the team in the post-match warm-down at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The Gunners have been without Jesus since the World Cup, and fans will be desperate to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible, especially as it now looks like he could return at just the right moment with Leandro Trossard going off injured against Bournemouth.

Goal report that Jesus was involved in the warm-down yesterday afternoon, and one imagines this points towards the Brazil international being in much better shape again after the blow of having to undergo knee surgery earlier this season.

Jesus has been a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side since moving from Manchester City in the summer, and his return could now be crucial to help his current club pip his former side to the Premier League title.

Arsenal remain five points clear at the top of the table, but would benefit greatly from the goal threat and creativity of Jesus in attack.