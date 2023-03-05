BBC pundit Jon Newsome has urged Leeds United manager Javi Gracia to take Jack Harrison out of the firing line for some time so that the player can regain his form and confidence.

The 26-year-old put on an abject display against Chelsea and he is clearly struggling to recapture his peak form.

Harrison was quite impressive for Leeds at the start of the season but his good start has now fizzled out and the player is clearly struggling because of a lack of confidence.

A short spell away from the starting lineup could do wonders for the player’s confidence and help him regain his rhythm.

“I thought he was sub-par,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “You can see his frustration in his body language, he’s annoyed with himself. But it’s just not clicking for him. And it’s not clicking by a long stretch. Little simple five yard passes. Little interchanges. Running up alleys. “All little things you look at and go: ‘you should be better, you are better than that, Jack’. And they’re just not working. Maybe it’s the time to just give him a rest for a couple of weeks and let somebody else have a go.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently did something similar with Jadon Sancho and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to take Harrison out of the starting lineup.

The Whites are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and such a decision could prove to be a gamble regardless of how badly the player has performed. Harrison remains the key player for Leeds and he has the ability to influence matches for his side even on an off day.