Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target’s new contract “doesn’t change the situation for the summer”

Moises Caicedo signing a new contract with Brighton won’t stop top clubs trying to sign him in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Ecuador international has been an outstanding performer for Brighton in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe’s big five leagues, and he’d surely fit in well at a number of elite sides.

Arsenal and Chelsea were in for Caicedo in January, as previously revealed by Romano, and it may well be that these clubs will try again for the 21-year-old in the next transfer window, even if he’s just committed his future to Brighton with a new deal.

Discussing Caicedo’s situation, Romano has suggested the new contract doesn’t really change anything, and that it may have been more about giving the player a pay rise to keep him happy after he was prevented from leaving in the winter.

“It’s not about being persuaded; Caicedo deserved a pay rise after £70m turned down by Brighton and a huge salary from Arsenal, so it was absolutely normal to accept,” Romano said.

“I think top clubs will try again to sign him in the summer, contract extension helps Brighton for sure but doesn’t change the situation for the summer: top clubs will be there.”

Romano notes that Arsenal offered Caicedo big money to try to lure him to the Emirates Stadium, so it’s clear they were very keen to sign him and even the move for Jorginho probably won’t change that.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also probably still do with strengthening in the middle of the park after a difficult season, with Graham Potter perhaps likely to benefit from bringing in Caicedo from his former club.

This update from Romano will also surely have other big names keeping tabs on Caicedo ahead of the summer.