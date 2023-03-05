Veteran Man United employee names the club’s “most important signing since Eric Cantona”

An unnamed Manchester United employee has named Casemiro as the club’s most important signing since the legendary Eric Cantona.

Casemiro joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer, and has surpassed expectations by becoming one of Erik ten Hag’s most important players and a real leader who looks to have played a huge part in changing the mentality of this squad.

The Red Devils were linked with a number of midfielders before eventually bringing in Casemiro late on in the summer, and it might have looked at the time like a bit of a panic buy.

Casemiro’s age was also a bit of a risk factor, as he should in theory be someone who is now past his peak, and who has already won all there is to win in the game in a great career with Madrid.

Still, the 31-year-old has clearly been a breath of fresh air, with the Times quoting a veteran Old Trafford employee as hailing the Brazilian as “our most important signing since Eric Cantona.”

That’s huge praise for Casemiro, and MUFC fans will hope he can continue to shine in English football and help Ten Hag take the club back to where they want to be.

