“Very special” – Pundits agree Chelsea haven’t seen the best of “tremendous player” yet

Match of the Day pundits have heaped praise on to Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana after his performance in the win over Leeds United yesterday.

The young French defender joined Chelsea from Leicester City in a big move in the summer, but has had problems with injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Still, Chelsea fans may finally be about to see the best of Fofana, with the 22-year-old scoring the winner against Leeds and generally looking solid at the back.

The timing is vital for Chelsea as well, with Thiago Silva now expected to be out for six weeks, and it’s fair to say that Leicester City-supporting Gary Lineker knows very well what Fofana is capable of.

Speaking on MOTD, as quoted by the Metro, the former Foxes striker said: “I said to some friends of mine who support Chelsea, you don’t know how good this kid is yet.

“He’s been injured the whole time at Chelsea basically. But he’s very special.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy also stated his belief that Fofana is a top player who can make a positive impact for Graham Potter’s side, describing him as “tremendous” after watching how well he played against Leeds.

“He’s a tremendous player, Fofana. He just pipped Ben Chilwell to the Man of the Match award for me,” Murphy said.

“His passing is excellent. He’s comfortable on the ball and he’s a threat in both boxes.”